Leicester Lions promoter David Hemsley tells BBC East Midlands Today that he knew bringing the sport back to the city would be successful and is hopeful the club will be in the Elite League next season.

The Premier League side had an application to compete in the Elite League rejected by the British Speedway Promoters' Association last year.

But at the time the Lions said they expected to race in speedway's top flight in 2014 and are confident of a positive outcome when the BSPA meet next month.