Watch the best shots from Luca Brecel as he beats Mark Selby 18-15 at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Brilliant Brecel's best shots as he wins world title

World Snooker Championship 2023 final: Best of Luca Brecel as he beats Mark Selby in world snooker final

