Watch as six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan argues with referee Olivier Marteel in the final frame of the first session of the World Snooker Championship final.

Marteel gave O'Sullivan a formal warning for making what he believed to be an obscene gesture, prompting the world number one to challenge the official to check the camera.

READ MORE: O'Sullivan leads final but argues with referee

WATCH LIVE: World Snooker Championship final

Available to UK users only.