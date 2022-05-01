World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan argues with referee during final
Watch as six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan argues with referee Olivier Marteel in the final frame of the first session of the World Snooker Championship final.
Marteel gave O'Sullivan a formal warning for making what he believed to be an obscene gesture, prompting the world number one to challenge the official to check the camera.
