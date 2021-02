Mark Allen tells BBC Sport NI he is "amazed and ecstatic" after watching his good friend and practice partner Jordan Brown win a dramatic Welsh Open final 9-8.

Brown belied his underdog tag to defeat six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the deciding frame of a tense decider in Newport.

Brown's success saw him become the lowest ranked player to win a ranking event since Englishmanman Dave Harold in 1993.