Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown says his dramatic final-frame Welsh Open final win over reigning world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is something he will "cherish forever".

The Antrim player defeated O'Sullivan 9-8 in a tense finish to the decider at Celtic Manor in Newport on Sunday.

The 33-year-old 750-1 outsider joins Alex Higgins, Dennis Taylor and Mark Allen as one of only four men from Northern Ireland to win a ranking tournament.