As Mark Allen prepares to begin his 2021 Masters campaign against John Higgins, we turn the clock back to his appearance on BBC Sport NI's Season Ticket programme in December 2004.

The Antrim player spoke to Mark Sidebottom after winning the World Amateur Snooker Championship, adding that title to the European Championship he had already won.

The then 18-year-old also talks about preparing to take his first tentative steps onto the professional stage.