Former world champion Shaun Murphy tells BBC Radio Sheffield how he was bullied and “left for dead” while at high school in Northamptonshire.

The 36-year-old speaks about how he was "singled out" for abuse because of his profile as a talented young snooker player, the incident that led to him leaving school aged 13, and how those experiences have been used as motivation during his snooker career.

