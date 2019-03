Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan's record-breaking 147 break at the 1997 World Snooker Championship.

Regarded as probably the greatest break in the sport's history, O'Sullivan rattled in a Crucible maximum in five minutes and 20 seconds in his first-round match against Mick Price.

