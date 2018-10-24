Hurricane force - snooker legend 40 years ago

Watch snooker legend Alex Higgins recorded during a trip home to Belfast for BBC Northern Ireland's Scene Around Six on 26 January, 1976.

The snooker legend, who died aged 61 in July 2010, is being interviewed by renowned BBC Northern Ireland broadcaster Barry Cowan.

The occasion saw the Hurricane promoting the game of pool before an enthusiastic crowd of fans from his native city.

Higgins went on to reach the World Championship final three months later where he was beaten 27-16 by Ray Reardon at the Wythenshawe Forum.

