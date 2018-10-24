Five-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says he was once offered "a lot of money" to throw a snooker match.

"I couldn't do it," the 39-year-old told The Clare Balding Show. "It's your sport, you love your sport.

"They smell it anyway. The risk is just not worth taking and I couldn't live with myself if I got involved in that."

The Englishman said the 12-year ban given to Stephen Lee in 2013 after he was found guilty of match-fixing has helped "stamp out" the problem in snooker.

"I don't think it'll go on in snooker any more because they really made an example of Stephen Lee," he added.

