Ronnie O'Sullivan says Reanne Evans should be given the "opportunity" to play against men, and will "do herself justice".

Evans has dominated the ladies' game over the last 10 years, and she pushed Ken Doherty close but eventually lost 10-8 in the first of three qualifiers for this year's men's World Championship.

O'Sullivan says she has "all the ability in the world" and feels she is "ready to fly" in the men's game.