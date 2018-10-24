Six-time world champion Steve Davis picks his ones to watch for the 2015 World Snooker Championship.

Davis says victory for Judd Trump could be good for the game given his "pretty flamboyant lifestyle", while Michael White and Luca Brecel are the 57-year-old's other picks.

