Reanne Evans says she is "gutted" after losing 10-8 to 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the first qualifying round for the World Snooker Championship.

The 10-time ladies' champion hopes women will get "more chances like this in the future" after failing in her bid to become the first woman to play in the main draw of the World Championship.

Each of the first-round winners must get through two more qualifying rounds to reach the main draw, which starts on 18 April.

