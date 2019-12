Dominic 'The Spaceman' Dale showboats as he takes a 7-1 lead over Michael Wasley at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Dale, the world number 23, wowed the crowd with some outrageous shots as he wrapped up the eighth and final frame of the session to take a commanding lead in the second round match.

Wasley, who knocked out world number two Ding Junhui in the first round, has a mountain to climb if he is to book a place in the quarter-finals.

