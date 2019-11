Ronnie O'Sullivan hits a maximum 147 break to defeat Ding Junhui 9-3 and win the 2014 Welsh Open title.

O'Sullivan, who controlled the match from the first frame, capitalised on errors by his Chinese opponent and opened up a 7-1 lead after the first session.

Ding reduced the arrears with breaks of 109 and 121, but O'Sullivan clinched his third Welsh Open crown with the two frames he required.

