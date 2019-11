Ronnie O'Sullivan describes winning his fifth Masters title as a "miracle" after defeating world number two Mark Selby 10-4 in the 2014 final.

O'Sullivan won the first five frames and held a 7-1 lead at the end of the first session. A mini revival by Selby saw him win three of four frames before O'Sullivan completed his victory.

BBC Sport's live coverage of the 2015 Masters from Alexandra Palace starts on Sunday 11 January on BBC TV and Online.

Available to UK users only.