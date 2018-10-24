Teenager Shane Castle says he is "disappointed" after having "chances to win" against defending champion Mark Selby in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

The 15-year old from Southampton led 3-1 before the mid-session interval before Selby fought back to win 6-4, meaning the world number two goes on to face China's Tian Pengfei in the second round.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan also defeated a teenager in the opening round, winning 6-0 against Scottish amateur Rhys Clark.

