Teenager rues missed chance to beat Selby

  • From the section Snooker

Teenager Shane Castle says he is "disappointed" after having "chances to win" against defending champion Mark Selby in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

The 15-year old from Southampton led 3-1 before the mid-session interval before Selby fought back to win 6-4, meaning the world number two goes on to face China's Tian Pengfei in the second round.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan also defeated a teenager in the opening round, winning 6-0 against Scottish amateur Rhys Clark.

