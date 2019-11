Stephen Lee says he is going to employ a lawyer to prove his innocence after he was banned for 12 years for match-fixing.

The former world number five was found guilty of seven match-fixing charges, and has also been told to pay £40,000 costs.

Speaking outside his house, Lee admits he is "absolutely devastated" with the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association's decision, and says he will be making a public statement later on Wednesday.