Thailand's Dechawat Poomjaeng is penalised a frame for fouling three times in a row in the second round of the World Championship.

In the fourth frame of his match with Welshman Michael White, the eccentric world number 70 was warned after twice missing the red but failed to make contact a third time using the spider.

White eventually beat Poomjaeng 13-3 to take a place in the quarter-finals.