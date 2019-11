Before announcing his retirement from tournament snooker, seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry talks to BBC Sport about adapting to not being at the pinnacle of his sport.

Hendry, who lost 13-2 Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship, admits he took winning for granted in the 90s and says it is still hard watching other people compete in the World Championship final.

