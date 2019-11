Referee Jan Verhaas mistakenly stops Graeme Dott in the middle of a break to adjust the match score, before realising he has made an error and apologising to the Scotsman.

Dott then misses his next shot and opponent John Higgins takes advantage to win the frame.

World champion Higgins hit five half-century breaks plus a 109 to beat Dott 6-3 and move into the semi-finals.

