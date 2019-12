Mark Allen enters a press conference with a piece of gaffer tape over his mouth in protest at what he feels is unfair criticism of his previous comments aimed at World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn.

Allen feels coverage of the incident has been "blown out of proportion" and is adamant he should be entitled to his opinion regarding Hearn's decision to shorten early matches of the UK Snooker Championship from best-of-17 frames to best-of-11.