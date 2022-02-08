Avani Lekhara is a history maker.

The 20-year old became India’s first female Paralympic gold medallist by winning the 10m air rifle title in Tokyo.

A law student, she credits her family for setting up a digital shooting range at home during lockdown as a crucial element to her Paralympic success.

Reporter: Vandna Vijay, Shoot edit: Shubham Koul & Jamshaid Ali