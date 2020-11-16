Meet Manu, the teenage shooting sensation

Aged just 18, shooter Manu Bhaker is one of India's brightest medal prospects for the Tokyo Olympics.

Bhaker won 10m air pistol gold at the Shooting World Cup in 2018, becoming the youngest Indian to do so. She already has Youth Olympic, Commonwealth and World Cup golds to her name.

The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year nominee jokes she has forgotten how many medals she has already won.

Reporter: Vandana Vijay. Editors: Shubham Koul and Kenz Ul Muneer.

