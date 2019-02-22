Lisa Chapman is someone used to overcoming adversity.

The shooter, from Poole in Dorset, has her sights firmly set on competing for Great Britain at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, providing she can secure vital funding for her training and support.

Lisa, 36, had her life transformed when she was seriously injured in a car accident, aged 20.

A broken neck and nerve damage to her right side left her wheelchair-bound and living with the effects of serious brain and spinal conditions Chiari Malformation, Syringomylia and Addison’s disease.

In October, Lisa's promise in shooting was rewarded with a place on the Paralympic Talent Squad after coming through trials.

BBC South Today's Tony Husband went to meet her as she continues to work hard in training and on her fundraising.