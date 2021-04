Erin Cuthbert and Scotland team-mates relive their 2019 World Cup send-off at Hampden, with the 3-2 win over Jamaica the women's national team's first game at the national stadium in seven years.

This clip is taken from the final episode in the series of A View From The Terrace, which airs at 22:30 BST on the BBC Scotland channel and 23:50 on BBC One Scotland on Friday, 2 April.