Celebrity PE lessons: Curling training with Eve Muirhead

  • From the section Scotland

A curling training session with Olympic medallist and former world champion Eve Muirhead.

Top videos

Top Stories

Alexander Zverev (left) and Novak Djokovic (right)

Australian Open: Djokovic strikes back against Zverev - radio & text

  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Moeen Ali

Moeen chooses to miss final two Tests

  • From the section Cricket
Split pic of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti

Premier League news conferences and Champions League build-up

Dan Lawrence

India thrash England to level series

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Fran Kirby celebrates for Chelsea Women

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in last 16

  • From the section Football
Julian Nagelsmann

Madrid wasn't the right step - Nagelsmann