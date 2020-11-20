'I was probably eating 10,000 calories a day' - Stoltman's World's Strongest Man preparation

  • From the section Scotland

Tom Stoltman talks through his experience competing at the World's Strongest Man.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Pep Guardiola

Premier League build-up: Man Utd & Man City news conferences

Bill Mata braces to tackle Edinburgh team-mate Jamie Ritchie

Scotland v Fiji called off

Eddie Jones and Andrew Porter

Jones questions Porter scrum technique

Conor McGregor

McGregor v Poirier 2 set for January

Brian Rice

Weekend Scottish football build-up

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Mohamed Salah (right)

Klopp reminds Salah about conduct

  • From the section Football