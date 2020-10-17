'Scotland call was one of best moments of my life' - Dyer

  • From the section Scotland

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer on Steve Clarke's call to join Scotland staff.

Top videos

Top Stories

Virgil Van Dijk
  • From the section Football
Exeter lift the Champions Cup
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Liverpool Mohamed Salah battle for possession
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
Memphis Depay
  • From the section Gossip
Celtic's Shane Duffy and Rangers' Connor Goldson
  • From the section Football