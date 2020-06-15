Meet the 73-year-old teaching Aberdonians karate over Zoom

  • From the section Scotland

Ronnie Watt, aged 73, is teaching the people of Aberdeen karate over Zoom.

Top videos

Top Stories

Paul Pogba
  • From the section Football
Hal Robson-Kanu, Alan Shearer and Marco van Basten
Southampton players celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
David de Gea
  • From the section Football
Hollie Doyle
A split picture of Callum Wilson, Sergio Aguero, Troy Deeney and Mohamed Salah
  • From the section Football