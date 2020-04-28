Higgins relives 1998 World Championship win

  • From the section Scotland

Scottish snooker player John Higgins relives his first World Championship win in 1998.

Top videos

Top Stories

Shaun Murphy
Video
Moeen Ali in Birmingham Phoenix kit
  • From the section Cricket
The best players outside the big six
  • From the section Football
Man City skipper Tony Book being handed the trophy under an umbrella
  • From the section Football
grassroots football
  • From the section Sport
  • Comments
Hannah Green holds the Women's PGA Championship trophy in 2019
  • From the section Golf