It is a dramatic end to Hibernian's clash with Glasgow City, who had already secured the 13th league title in a row in midweek. The two sides meet again in the Scottish Women's Cup final on 24 November.

In SWPL 2, Hearts have to settle for a point away to Kilmarnock as they battle for promotion, but they remain three points clear of second-place Hamilton Academical.

Footage courtesy of Glasgow City and SWF