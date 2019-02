Shettleston Harriers John Oates, 59, and his son Lachlan, 27, raced in the Lindsay's Scottish Cross-Country Championships at Callendar Park, Falkirk, on Saturday.

Lachlan finished ninth in 35 minutes 21 seconds, while John crossed the line in 44 mins 19 secs, 278th place. Almost 2,500 runners from Scottish clubs took part.

