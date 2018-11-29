When Kirsty Ewen was a teenager she "didn't think she would make it past her 18th birthday".

"I was self-harming and I had to make a choice whether to continue my dream of becoming a swimmer or to self-harm, and at that time I chose to give up swimming," she recalls.

Now 28, Kirsty volunteers at Inverness Swimming Club, the Highland Swim team and Scottish open water swimming events. She has also volunteered at the London 2012 Olympics, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships.

Drawing on her past experiences and difficulties, Kirsty talks about the positive impact sport can have on mental health.

She is this year's winner of BBC Scotland's Get Inspired Unsung Hero award. This is her story.

