Motocross rider Jamie Squibb explains the danger - and thrills - of joining 'the best riders in the world' at the forthcoming Nitro Circus event in Glasgow.

Riders jump more than 20m (60ft) between ramps and perform stunts around 16m (50ft) in the air.

"It's just cool you know, I love it," he says. Though he points out that "if you make a mistake... you are not really getting up and walking away."