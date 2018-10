Edinburgh's Will Bosi has high hopes of representing Great Britain as climbing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

"After the World Championships this year, I finished 20th in the combined and, with 20 people qualifying for the Olympics next year, it puts me in a very good position if I can hold on to that," the 19-year-old tells BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod.

Climbing, which has three disciplines, is making its debut in Tokyo along with surfing, skateboarding and karate.