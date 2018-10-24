Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Rowing
Results
Calendar
Watch: 'That's the pain I train for'
11 Aug 2018
11 Aug 2018
From the section
Rowing
Champion rower Gavin Horsburgh discusses conquering pain.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Pepe hits last-minute Arsenal winner
6h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Davies and Halfpenny to start for Wales
04:11
Coverage starts in 26 minutes
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Celtic's Europa comeback sinks Lazio
6h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Football
England recall Ford at 10 for semi-final
17h
about 17 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Chisora apologises for 'murder' threat
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
The American champion millions watched crash to earth
1d
1 day ago