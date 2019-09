Esports, or gaming, is a distraction many parents wish their kids would live without. But, according to supporters in Scotland, a healthy body and mind are vital for top players so the International Olympic Committee is considering its inclusion.

Could it happen? Should it happen?

BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod talks to E-racer Josh Martin and leading sports people including Olympians Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Katherine Grainger, Duncan Scott and Esports Scotland chief executive James Hood.