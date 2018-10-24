Graeme Jones is hoping to help plot a World Cup semi-final victory over France - 16 years after he was scoring in Scotland's top flight with St Johnstone.

The 48-year-old Englishman, who also played for Clyde, Doncaster Rovers, Hamilton Academical and Wigan Athletic, is assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

A victory on Tuesday would set up an appearance in the final against either England or Croatia, who play on Wednesday.

Former striker Jones made 44 appearances for the Perth side between 1999 and 2002.