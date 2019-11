Scotland's women curlers are in Beijing from 18-26 March for the 2017 World Women's Curling Championship.

A solid performance in China would secure a spot for a British women's curling team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

BBC Sport Scotland's Kenny Crawford speaks to Team Muirhead, which consists of Eve Muirhead, Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams, Lauren Gray and Kelly Schafer.