Scotland's Game: Andy Roxburgh on Italia 90

  • From the section Scotland

The third episode of Scotland's Game - 'The World Stage', the series that tackles the last 30 years of Scottish football, turns the spotlight on the nation's performances and standing on the international stage.

In this clip from the programme, former Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh talks about the disappointment of defeat at Italia 90 and the reaction of the media to Scotland's performances.

Scotland's Game 'The World Stage' will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Thursday 8 September 2016 at 9pm and will be available on iPlayer for seven days afterwards.

Top videos

Top Stories

France v Argentina
Silatolu Latu scores for Australia
Bournemouth players celebrate
  • From the section Football
Alun Wyn Jones
Frank Lampard
Wigan v Salford