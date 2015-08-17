A flick too far from Rangers' Oduwa?

New Rangers loan signing Nathan Oduwa was accused of being disrespectful to Alloa with his trick at the end of a 5-1 victory. Do the beaten players have reason to grumble or is the teenager simply trying to entertain?

Rangers boss Mark Warburton said: "I'm not always a big fan of that. But you've got to hope you develop a real talent - and he is a real talent.

"You've got to make sure you create the environment for those boys to flourish. That's the key. I'm delighted with how he played and delighted we've got him. But he has to realise that he's up here to learn.

"There's no lack of respect intended by any of the players, absolutely not. Nathan's just enjoying his football."

