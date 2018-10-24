We all know how important it is for children to be physically active.

But how many parents can honestly say that they regularly spend time with their kids being active together?

Get Inspired reporter Louise Andrew went to a Taekwondo class where the parents are stepping up their involvement.

This piece will feature in Sport XV at 22:00 on 24 June on BBC Two Scotland. It will be available on the BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards for seven days.