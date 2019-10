Celtic forward John Guidetti speaks to BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod media after his side's 1-0 loss on the night and 4-3 aggregate defeat to Europa League opponents Inter Milan.

Guidetti felt team-mate Virgil van Dijk should not have received the two booking that led to the Dutchman's red card and also says Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong should have been awarded a penalty following a challenge by Davide Santon.