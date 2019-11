Scottish Premiership champions Celtic move to the top of the table with a late win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Glasgow side finished the game with 10 men after Scott Brown was sent off for a second bookable offence, while Dons defender Shay Logan was shown a red card in the tunnel for abusive language to a match official.

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod provides commentary.

Please note - only available to users in the UK.