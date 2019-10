Voice over artist, mimic and comedian Lewis MacLeod talks about his time with the much loved' Off the Ball' programme on BBC Radio Scotland where he is one of the performers behind the comedy sketches on the long running series presented by Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan.

Produced and directed by Martin Conaghan.

You can hear the programme every Saturday from 12:03 BST and the Saturday Supplement from 17:30 BST on BBC Radio Scotland, 810 MW 92-95 FM, online and on digital.