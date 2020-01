Referee Crawford Allan is unfortunate to be in the wrong place as far as Inverness CT defender Ross Draper is concerned, and is pushed out of the way in Sunday's Scottish Premiership match at home to Celtic.

BBC Scotland's Sportscene team of Jonathan Sutherland, St Mirren striker Steven Thompson and former Scotland international Pat Nevin discuss the incident.

Celtic won the game 1-0, with a goal from Kris Commons.

