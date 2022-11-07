The latest boat that Sir Ben Ainslie hopes will help carry Great Britain to victory in the America's Cup has been unveiled.

The 40ft (12.1m) T6 test boat will help inform Ainslie's INEOS Britannia team whether their latest design is going to perform.

Carrington Boats in Hythe, Hampshire, built the hull that was then adapted using the expertise of the Mercedes Formula One team in Brackley.

Owner Jason Carrington said: "We build the composite box, which is the shell of the boat.

"We paint it and seal it all inside and we send it out and we wonder where it is, so it's quite exciting when it surfaces again once all the kit's in."

INEO Britannia has relocated from its former base in Portsmouth to Majorca for winter training.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.