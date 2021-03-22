A brother and sister are trying to track down windsurf sails designed and hand-painted by their late mother.

In 1979, Lisa Vincent became National Windsurf Champion and funded her international competitions by selling her artwork.

Lisa, who lived in Waterloovile, Hampshire, died from cancer in 2004 when her children were just 10 and six years old.

Now Jamie and Zoe, from West Wittering, West Sussex, are trying to uncover a small part of their mother's story.

BBC South Today's Lewis Coombes picks up the story.