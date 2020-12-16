Tokyo Olympics can 'bring world back together' - Mills

Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills says the re-arranged Tokyo Games will be "different but very special".

The 32-year-old believes they could "bring the world back together" as the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine gives her more confidence the Olympics and Paralympics will go ahead in some form in 2021.

Mills will compete alongside Eilidh McIntyre in the women's 470 in Tokyo after winning gold and silver with Saskia Clark at the previous two Games.

The Welsh sailor was speaking as the National Lottery recognised grassroots volunteers across the UK by temporarily renaming sporting venues after them, including 'Ken Newing's Plas Menai' near Caernarfon where Mills used to train.